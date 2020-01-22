‘You Can’t Make This Stuff Up’: CNN Analyst Says After Going Viral For Making Up A Story About Republicans

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart experienced backlash Wednesday after he posted a “convo between two Republican Senators” on Twitter that he later claimed was “satire.”

“Overheard convo between two Republican Senators who only watch Fox News,” Lockhart, a former White House press secretary under former President Bill Clinton, wrote during Wednesday’s impeachment hearings. “‘[I]s this stuff real? I haven’t heard any of this before. I thought it was all about a server. If half the stuff Schiff is saying is true, we’re up shit’s creek. Hope the White House has exculpatory evidence.'”

Minutes later, Lockhart tweeted that he had “made up” the conversation, but insisted everyone knows “that’s exactly what they’re thinking.”

“You can’t make this stuff up. Actually they can and continue to make up stuff every day,” Lockhart tweeted after his “made up” conversation, referring to a different tweet about the president being out of the country.

The former White House press secretary’s tweet went viral for all the wrong reasons, with thousands of responses, most of which were highly critical of the CNN analyst:

The reaction was strong enough for another tweet telling everyone to “relax” because his tweet was “satire.”

Lockhart sent out another tweet several hours later lamenting that he’d “poked the bear” and now the “purveyors of Pizzagate and the Seth Rich conspiracy are lecturing me on honesty.”

Not an hour after his original tweets, the CNN analyst posted a somber message for “all those who are complaining” about the impeachment hearing being “dry and not entertaining.” (RELATED: Elderly Trump Supporter Woman Exposed To Vicious Harassment Following CNN Report)

“This is serious,” he insisted.