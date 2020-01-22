Josephine Skriver Is A Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie For The 2020 Issue, Will Be At Super Bowl LIV With SI

Josephine Skriver will be a rookie in the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SI and Skriver announced the incredible news early Wednesday morning, and I couldn't be more excited. Not only is she going to be a rookie in the 2020 issue, but she'll also be at the Super Bowl with SI!

Watch the awesome announcement below.

My friends, this is great news for fans of the modeling game. Skriver is the definition of a star. She's one of the best women you'll ever find in the industry.

There's a reason she's famous all over the globe, and it's not exactly a mystery. It's because she's an absolute smoke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:07am PST

Secondly, she's a gigantic fan of football. Specifically, she's a huge fan of the Oakland Raiders. She's a big fan of the game.

Anytime we can combine models and the NFL, we have to do it. It’s going to be awesome to watch her at the Super Bowl.

That’s the definition of golden content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Dec 30, 2019 at 5:32am PST

Stay tuned because the Super Bowl just got a lot more interesting!