Editorial

Kate Middleton Rocks Stunning Animal Print Skirt And Boots Combo In Britain

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, Wales, Britain January 22, 2020 as she launches a UK-wide survey to help improve early childhood. Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a stunning animal print skirt and black boots combo during an outing in Britain.

REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as fantastic as ever in the long-sleeve black top and brown and black print skirt that went down past her knees during her visit to the Ely & Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff, south Wales. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Geoff Caddick/Pool via Reuters

Geoff Caddick/Pool via Reuters

(Photo by Geoff Caddick - WPA POOL/Getty Images)

(Photo by Geoff Caddick – WPA POOL/Getty Images)

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair, high heel boots and a gorgeous caramel-colored trench coat. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

(Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Caddick/Pool via REUTERS

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“In Cardiff The Duchess of Cambridge joined a baby sensory class at @the_ECCC to hear about the support that parents receive, and to talk about the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a handful of great photos from the day’s event.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.