Kate Middleton Rocks Stunning Animal Print Skirt And Boots Combo In Britain

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a stunning animal print skirt and black boots combo during an outing in Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as fantastic as ever in the long-sleeve black top and brown and black print skirt that went down past her knees during her visit to the Ely & Caerau Children's Centre in Cardiff, south Wales.

She completed the terrific winter look with loose hair, high heel boots and a gorgeous caramel-colored trench coat.

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

“In Cardiff The Duchess of Cambridge joined a baby sensory class at @the_ECCC to hear about the support that parents receive, and to talk about the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read, along with a handful of great photos from the day’s event.

In Cardiff The Duchess of Cambridge joined a baby sensory class at @the_ECCC to hear about the support that parents receive, and to talk about the #5BigQuestions on the Under 5s ???? pic.twitter.com/M9QFpx2LK8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 22, 2020

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.