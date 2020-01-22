Lizzo Says She’s More Than Just Her Body: ‘I’m So Much More Than That’

Lizzo has made it clear that she’s done talking about her body and said she is “so much more than that,” wanting people to instead focus on her career.

“I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved,” the 31-year-old pop singer shared with Rolling Stone magazine in a piece published Wednesday.

“The body-positive movement is doing the same thing,” she added. “We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.” (RELATED: ‘SNL’ Alum Rob Schneider: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Is Now Ruining The Joke)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:33am PST

Lizzo continued, while explaining how she would like to be celebrated for her music though and not being “brave” for doing so.

“I’m so much more than that,” the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker shared. “Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend.” (RELATED: REPORT: Eddie Murphy In Talks Over $70 Million Standup Deal With Netflix)

It all comes after personal trainer Jillian Michaels generated headlines when she said that Lizzo should be celebrated for her music and not that “she’s overweight!”

“I love that they’re putting images out there that we normally don’t get to see, of bodies that we don’t get to see being celebrated,” host Alex Berg said, referencing the trend among stars “preaching self acceptance.”

“But, why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? That’s what I’m saying,” Michaels responded. “Like, why aren’t we celebrating her music? ‘Cause, it isn’t going to be awesome if she gets diabetes. I’m just being honest. There’s never a moment where I’m like ‘I’m so glad she’s overweight!’ Like, why do I even care? Why is my job to care about her weight?”