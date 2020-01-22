Los Angeles City Council Passes Resolution Demanding The MLB Name The Dodgers The 2017 And 2018 World Series Champions

The Los Angeles city council is going to war with Major League Baseball.

The MLB has punished the Astros for a cheating scandal involving stealing signs, and they're also investigating the Boston Red Sox.

The Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2017 World Series, and the Dodgers then lost to the Red Sox the following season.

Now, the city wants the league to vacate those two titles, and give both of them to the Dodgers. They passed a resolution Tuesday demanding the action be taken by the league, according to TMZ Sports. TMZ also reported the league has already decided the titles won’t be vacated.

I’m not going to lie to any of you. This is a bit of a soft move from the Los Angeles city council. I understand being upset, but vacating titles is really dumb.

Even if there wasn’t cheating going on, what’s to say the Dodgers would have won anyways? I really don’t like whiners, and it seems like that’s all that the L.A. city council is doing here.

It was the Astros and Red Sox who made Kershaw pitch the way he did or the batters hit the way they did. That’s not tied to any cheating scandal.

Can you be upset about the Astros cheating? Sure, but they got punished. Vacating a championship and just handing it to the team that lost is a stupid idea.