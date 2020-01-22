‘I Don’t Vote On Gender, I’m Never Going To’: Meghan McCain Pans Warren Plan For Half-Female Cabinet

Meghan McCain ripped into Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed plan to ensure a presidential cabinet that was half female.

McCain responded to Warren’s plan Wednesday during a segment of ABC’s “The View.” (RELATED: ‘I Was Laughing My A** Off’: Meghan McCain Mocks ‘Garbage’ NYT For Double Endorsement)

Sunny Hostin began by turning the attack on President Donald Trump, arguing that his cabinet — which includes 23 men and four women — should better reflect “the composition of the country.”

“You can say that but don’t commit to it because you don’t know because you don’t know if the people that you want are there,” Whoopi Goldberg protested. “You don’t want somebody just because they’re a woman, and I don’t like when these things come up because people always say, well, you voted for Obama because he was black. You know, it’s like, look at me as an American and let me figure out what I want.”

Hostin suggested that the real problem was that women didn’t have the opportunity to even apply or be considered for certain positions.

McCain then suggested that Warren was making a calculated hit on independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying. “The politics of it is clearly another big hit at Bernie. I’m a woman, I’m going to fill my cabinet with women. Women, women, women, women, women lane. Again, it didn’t work for Hillary Clinton. I don’t think it will work for her.”

“I want the best qualified person for any job in any place at any time,”McCain added, repeating her claim that such thinking could have been what cost former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the general election. “I don’t think Elizabeth Warren — I didn’t think she was stupid enough to repeat those mistakes but maybe she is.”

“There are people in Trump’s cabinet that I’m sure do represent who you are like Elizabeth Chao,” Hostin cut in, apparently meaning to refer to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

“There are men too,” McCain interrupted.

“But there are women,” Hostin insisted. “We’re talking about women.”

“I don’t vote on gender. I’m never going to,” McCain shot back. “That’s just me.”