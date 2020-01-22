Exclusive: North Dakota Republican Senator Debunks Adam Schiff’s Claim Of Unfair Impeachment Trial

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer joined Daily Caller White House correspondent Amber Athey Wednesday to react to the opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
In particular, Cramer shot down impeachment manager Adam Schiff’s claim that the trial won’t be fair unless he and his colleagues are allowed to collect additional documents and call new witnesses to take part in the proceedings.
WATCH:
