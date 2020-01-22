Oregon Hires Former Mississippi State Coach Joe Moorhead As Their New Offensive Coordinator

Joe Moorhead is the newest member of the Oregon Ducks.
According to a release from the athletic department, the former Mississippi State head coach is now the offensive coordinator of the Ducks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
Official. We are fired up to welcome Coach Moorhead to the family as our Offensive Coordinator! #GoDucks
Not a bad hire for the Ducks at all. Their old OC dipped for UNLV, and they had to get somebody to fill the void.
Moorhead got run out of Mississippi State after this past season, but he didn’t have a terrible tenure there before losing his job to Mike Leach.
For reasons that I still don’t fully understand, the Bulldogs wanted to make a switch, and that meant it was time for Leach to take over.
View this post on Instagram
However, don’t think for a second that Moorhead doesn’t know how to coach. I can promise you he does, and he’s got a good offensive mind.
This is a great hire by the Ducks, and I’d be shocked if it didn’t work out. It’ll also give Moorhead the opportunity to put up some big numbers to attract another head coaching job.
All in all, a solid decision by the Ducks.