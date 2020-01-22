Rand Paul Says Adam Schiff Is Unifying Republicans When He Talks During Impeachment Process

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said Wednesday that Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff is unifying Republicans against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Schiff is currently serving as the lead impeachment manager as the Senate endures three days of arguments during Trump’s impeachment trial. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

“The more we hear from Adam Schiff, the more the GOP is getting unified against this partisan charade!” Paul tweeted.

The more we hear from Adam Schiff, the more the GOP is getting unified against this partisan charade! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 22, 2020

The conservative senator has been a stalwart defender of the president throughout the impeachment process. Schiff has drawn the ire of Republicans like Paul for the numerous investigations into Trump that he has championed as the leading Democrat, and now the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. (RELATED: Rand Paul Says He ‘Probably Will’ Out Trump Whistleblower)

House Republicans attempted to censure Schiff last year when he read out a false transcript of Trump’s now-infamous July 25th phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of Trump’s impeachment trial.