Rand Paul Formally Invites Trump To Attend Impeachment Trial As His Guest

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on Wednesday formally invited President Donald Trump to attend the Senate’s impeachment trial against him, as his guest.

Paul tweeted a photo of a ticket to the Senate gallery, where spectators can watch the impeachment trial, saying he would love to have Trump as his guest during “this partisan charade.”

I heard @realDonaldTrump would like to attend the impeachment trial. Mr. President, would love to have you as my guest during this partisan charade. pic.twitter.com/GhTZ9Ez4U4 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 22, 2020

The tweet comes hours after Paul said that Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff is unifying Republicans against the impeachment of Trump. (RELATED: Rand Paul Says Adam Schiff Is Unifying Republicans When He Talks During Impeachment Process)

“The more we hear from Adam Schiff, the more the GOP is getting unified against this partisan charade!” Paul tweeted. (RELATED: Rand Paul Fears Republicans Won’t Let Trump ‘Choose His Witnesses’ In Impeachment Trial)

Meanwhile, a group of Republicans voiced their concerns with the trial on Wednesday, criticizing Democrats for the way they have been handling the impeachment process against Trump. (RELATED: Graham Rips Democrats Over Trump Impeachment Process: ‘I Wouldn’t Cooperate’)

The impeachment trial could potentially be over before Trump’s scheduled State of the Union address, on Feb. 4.