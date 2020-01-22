REPORT: Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown, Charge Is For ‘Burglary With Battery’

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for troubled NFL free agent Antonio Brown.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the disgraced former NFL star. There is no bond listed. The charge is for “burglary with battery,” according to a Wednesday night report from Andy Slater. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The warrant comes after Antonio Brown allegedly got into an altercation with a moving truck driver at his Hollywood, Florida, home. His trainer, who was with him during the alleged incident, has already been arrested.

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown. There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

Well, there it is. I think we could all see the buildup to this over the past couple days. It’s truly mind-boggling how far AB has fallen.

Obviously, you’re innocent until proven guilty in court. That applies to even Antonio Brown. That’s the system in America.

We’ll have to see what happens. Hopefully, this is the wakeup call Brown needs. His story is rapidly nearing a tragic end, and something has to change.

Now, he’ll face the justice system for his alleged actions against his moving truck driver.

