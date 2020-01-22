REPORT: Miami Dolphins Want To Draft Joe Burrow, Could Try Trading Up

The Miami Dolphins are apparently gunning for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Miami Dolphins are very interested in snatching up Burrow. PFT also pointed out they have the “draft capital” that could be used to trade up with the Bengals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It would be very dumb for the Dolphins to burn a bunch of draft picks to trade up to get Burrow. I like the Heisman winner, but it’s not worth it.

The Dolphins can snatch Tua at number five, see if he is who they think he can be, save their assets and go that route.

If it fails, then tank for Trevor Lawrence in 2021, and they’ll be just fine. What they shouldn’t do is mortgage their future on Burrow when there are other quarterbacks out there.

Burrow is a very solid option. There’s no question about that, but you shouldn’t risk the future on him, especially given the bigger picture.

The Dolphins should stay at five, keep all their assets, take Tua and then take Trevor Lawrence in 2021 if the current plan fails.