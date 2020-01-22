REPORT: New York Giants Will Hire Freddie Kitchens

The New York Giants will reportedly add Freddie Kitchens to the coaching staff.

According to Matt Zenitz, the former Cleveland Browns coach is expected to join Joe Judge’s staff, but it’s not known at this time what he’ll do. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: Freddie Kitchens is expected to be part of Joe Judge’s staff with the New York Giants.

Unclear what his role will be.

— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2020