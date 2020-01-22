REPORT: NFL Draft Will Be Held In Front Of The Bellagio, Players Will Arrive On A Boat

The NFL reportedly has a bold plan for the draft in Las Vegas.

According to Arash Markazi, the draft will be held in front of the fountain at the Bellagio, and players will arrive to the stage in a boat.

While this might sound like a prank I’m pulling, I can promise you that it’s not.

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players will be transported to the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

I’m all for theatrics and drama, but this seems like it’s not necessary. The fountain? A boat? Yeah, I’m out on that plan.

This is the NFL we’re talking about. It should be gritty. It should be tough. It shouldn’t be about boats in front of fountains.

When did the NFL become too good for just doing it in a large hall or theater? When did the NFL become about unnecessary shticks and antics?

That’s not what I want out of the league. Plus, what the hell happens if there’s bad weather or issues with the boat?

They’re asking for a PR nightmare if that boat gets stuck in the water. That’ll go viral before they even know what happens.

Stick with what you know and the plans that work. This plan certainly isn’t that!