Taylor Swift’s Trailer For ‘Miss Americana’ Drops, Giving Fans A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Life The Last Few Years

Taylor Swift said she’s done being somebody that “everyone wanted her to be” in the first trailer to drop from her Netflix produced documentary “Miss Americana.”

“Throughout my career, label executives would just say, ‘a nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people,'” the 30-year-old pop singer explained in the opening scene of the trailer from the upcoming documentary. “‘A nice girl smiles and waves and says Thank you.’ I became the person everyone wanted me to be.” (RELATED: Scooter Braun Gives New Taylor Swift Album Praise Amid Feud Over Masters)

WATCH:

“Nobody physically saw me for a year,” she added, later in the clip. “And I thought that was what they wanted.”(RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

Swift continued, “I had to deconstruct an entire belief system, toss it out and reject it.”

The trailer hints at a look of the hitmaker’s life in 2016 when she basically dropped out of the public spotlight following her splits from Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston, according to the New York Post.

Directed by Lana Wilson, the documentary also takes fans along for the ride as the “Me!” hitmaker goes from being criticized for being silent on politics during the last presidential election, to coming out for Democrats in a midterm election in Tennessee. It also deals with her deciding speak out about other various political issues, per Variety.

“I want to do this,” the “Shake It Off” hitmaker explained, at one point. “I need to be on the right side of history.”

“I feel really good about not feeling muzzled anymore,” she added. “And it was my own doing.”

Swifties will be pleased to know there appears to be a glimpse of her current beau, Joe Alwyn, as she looks to be hugging him after a show.

“Miss Americana” hits select theaters and Netflix on January 31.