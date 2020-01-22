‘The Witcher’ Sets Netflix Viewership Record After Being Watched By 76 Million Households

Netflix’s new series “The Witcher” has set a massive viewing record for the streaming giant.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series starring Henry Cavill was watched by 76 million households for the season one launch. It is worth noting a view is now counted as watching at least two minutes. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Previously, it was counted as watching at least 70% of an episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix) on Dec 24, 2019 at 6:56am PST

I’m not really sure anybody should be surprised about this news. Netflix put a ton of backing into “The Witcher” with Cavill.

The plan was clearly to make it one of their flagship shows, and it didn’t fail in getting the job done. Following the end of “Game of Thrones,” fans needed something to fill the void.

That’s where “The Witcher” entered the scene.

I’ve only watched the first three episodes of the show with Cavill, but I really enjoyed it a lot. Is it as good as “Game of Thrones” was on HBO?

That’s obviously impossible to tell right now. What I will say for sure is that the action scenes are lit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix) on Jul 1, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

For those of you who have seen “The Witcher,” sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I think a lot of you will agree that it’s pretty solid.