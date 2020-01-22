Toby Mac’s Late Son, Truett McKeehan, Died Of Accidental Overdose

The cause of death has finally been released for Christian rapper Toby Mac’s late son, Truett McKeehan, with authorities finding that he died from a drug overdose.

McKeehan, 21, an aspiring rapper himself, died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl and amphetamines, a rep for the musician shared with Page Six three months after his death. (RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

Truett’s father, cut his tour in Canada short to come home and be with the family in Tennessee shortly after his son went into cardiac arrest on October 23, 2019. (RELATED: Comedian Rip Taylor Dies At 84 Years Old)

After his son’s tragic death, the rapper took to his Instagram sharing a series of photos of his son while he wrote about who his son truly was. (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

“He was a magnetic son and brother and friend,” Mac captioned his post. “If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box.”

“Truett always had a soft spot for God,” he added. “The Bible moved him. His heart was warm to the things of his King. He was by no means a cookie cutter Christian but give me a believer who fights to keep believing. Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That’s who Truett was and how he should be remembered.”