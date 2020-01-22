Exclusive: White House Impeachment Adviser Reveals What He Thinks Every Time He Sees ‘Liar’ Adam Schiff On TV

Tony Sayegh, a special adviser to President Donald Trump, sat down with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the impeachment trial.
“The Democrats are desperately trying to ask for a redo of the process that they had in the House,” said Sayegh. (RELATED: Exclusive: Joe diGenova Reacts To First Day Of Trump Impeachment Trial)
He also went on to share his thoughts about House Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff, among other things.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
