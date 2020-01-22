‘I’ll Give You A Ride Back!’: Trump Stops To Chat With Greg Abbott Before Leaving Davos

President Donald Trump offered Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott a ride home on Air Force One as he prepared to leave the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Abbott shared a video Wednesday of the brief exchange between the two leaders.

A candid moment with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ as he departs the @WEF Conference in Davos. pic.twitter.com/Oxyl351QW9 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 22, 2020

Trump approached Abbott, first asking whether he was all right and then suggesting that Abbott join him aboard Air Force One for the trip home.

“Are you okay? You want to come up with us?” Trump asked after greeting Abbott with a hug and a pat on the back. “I’ll give you a ride back.”

Trump turned to the gathered crowd then, saying, “The great Governor of Texas, everybody! There’s nobody like him!”

“Are you okay?” Trump asked again, turning back to Abbott, who said he was “doing fabulous, and you’re doing great too.”

Trump again asked whether Abbott would join him for the return trip to the United States, and Abbott politely declined. “We would love to,” he said, “But I’m here for a few more days. We got more deals to do.”

“All the deals that we didn’t get!” Trump laughed, shaking Abbott’s hand again. “Have a good time.”

The president returned to Washington, D.C., just as the second day of his impeachment trial began in the Senate.