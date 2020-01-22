‘Obviously Pornographic’: Tucker Carlson Mocks Media’s ‘Surging Waves Of Ecstasy’ Over Adam Schiff

Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked the liberal media’s overwhelming approval of Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff’s presentation during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing.

Calling Schiff the “star of today’s proceedings” during Wednesday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” opening monologue, Carlson compared the California Democrat to a dean of students giving a lecture to the “world’s largest middle school.”

WATCH:

Part I

Part II

“‘Keep your eyes on your own paper, class,'” the Fox News host mocked after playing a clip of Schiff’s speech. “But Schiff didn’t stay in character for long. At one point, he seemed to switch abruptly, from Mr. Chips, to Dr. Strangelove. ‘The United States,’ Schiff explained to the 19 viewers still watching confused, quote, ‘aids Ukraine and her people, so that we can fight Russia over there and we don’t have to fight Russia here.’ Huh? Wait a second. Whoever said anything about fighting Russia? Much less, quote, ‘over here’? Is Putin planning to invade the homeland? Is Milwaukee safe? Do unseen Slavic saboteurs move among us? What does Adam Schiff know about World War III that the rest of us don’t know?”

Carlson contended that the folks at CNN and MSNBC never asked because “they were too deep in bliss.”

“To the mouth-breathers on cable television, an Adam Schiff speech is like a brain stem massage: surging waves of ecstasy flood the central nervous system; linear thought ceases,” said Carlson. “All that’s left are satisfied grunts of pleasure.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says Adam Schiff Made Hunter Biden’s Testimony ‘Directly Relevant’)

The Fox News host then played several clips from CNN personalities, including Wolf Blitzer and Jeffrey Toobin, seemingly in awe of Schiff’s performance.

“We want to apologize to any viewers under 18 who may have just watched that,” said Carlson. “It was obviously pornographic, and not suitable for children.”