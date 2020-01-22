Watch Blake Lively In The New Trailer For The Action Movie ‘The Rhythm Section’

Another trailer has dropped for Blake Lively’s new movie “The Rhythm Section.”

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

If the latest trailer is any indication of things to come, then we’re in for a fun time as Lively exacts revenge on the killers of her family.

Give it a watch below.

I’m honestly incredibly excited for this movie. First off, I love Blake Lively. She’s absolutely outstanding on every single level.

Never trust anybody who isn’t a fan of Lively’s work. She’s a star in every thing she does. There’s no debate or doubt about it at all.

Secondly, we all love a great revenge story. There’s nothing better than somebody getting even with the bad guys.

Those plots are really hard to screw up. Luckily, it looks like “The Rhythm Section” will be outstanding with Lively leading the way.

You can check out “The Rhythm Section” in theaters starting Jan. 31.