Aaron Rodgers Discusses Religion, Asks How Anybody Can Believe In God

Aaron Rodgers isn’t much of a believer in God.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently discussed the topic during a podcast with his girlfriend Danica Patrick, and his made his stance crystal clear. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rodgers told Patrick, “I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Not really sure what Rodgers is hoping to gain from this interview. I’m not necessarily against atheist. I don’t care what other people think.

It’s their business. It’s not mine. I have my views, and other people are entitled to live their lives as they’d like.

Having said all of that, Rodgers just ripping Christianity seems like a poor decision. It seems like he’s opening a can of worms that has no upside.

Does he not know where he plays quarterback? He plays quarterback for the Packers in Green Bay! Most people in Wisconsin, believe it or not, live a more traditional and religious lifestyle.

Trust me, I grew up in small town Wisconsin. The churches were packed every Sunday, and they played a huge role in the communities.

Next time, Rodgers should recognize not every thought you have needs to be spoken.