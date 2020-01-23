Average Ticket Price To The Super Bowl Between The Chiefs And 49ers Is $8,904

Ticket prices for the Super Bowl between the 49ers and Chiefs are through the roof.

We already knew tickets wouldn't come cheap at all for the February 2 matchup, but the average price is simply mind-boggling.

According to Darren Rovell, the average ticket price to the Super Bowl is $8,904. That’s substantially more than any previous Super Bowl listed by Rovell.

The average sold ticket price on @Ticketmaster of a Super Bowl on this day, 12 days out pic.twitter.com/D0QMrBnGb1 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 22, 2020

That’s so much money that it’s hard to put into words how much cash we’re talking about. Nearly $9,000 for the average ticket!

That’s just the average we’re talking about! Imagine shelling out that kind of money for a single football game.

You know you’re rolling in it when you have that kind of money to drop.

As I always say, if you have the money, you kind of have to do it if you’ve never seen your team win a Super Bowl.

You never know when you might get another chance. That means you have to capitalize on it when you can, even if it means spending a ton of money.

