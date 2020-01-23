Watch Videos Of Barry McCockiner Roasting The NBA Defenses Michael Jordan Played Against

It’s time to watch the legendary Michael Jordan videos from Barry McCockiner.

McCockiner, who is a major figure in the world of social media, has several videos roasting the pathetic defenses Jordan played against during his journey to six rings with the Chicago Bulls.

We found ourselves watching them in the office the other day, and I immediately remembered how damn funny these things are.

Watch a few of them below.

These videos are so funny. They’re hysterical. The whole idea that defenses in the 1990s are tougher than the ones today is straight up laughable.

LeBron James would torch the defenses in the videos above. He would score at will. Anybody who says differently is an idiot or blind.

Look at how bad those defenses were! LeBron would be scoring every time he touched the ball.

LeBron James would be cooking these defenses blindfolded if he had to. That’s just a fact, and there’s no other way to spin it. If Jordan could dominate him, then King James would tear them apart.

Finally, if you’re not already aware of who Barry McCockiner is, I suggest checking his work out. It’s always impressive.

As for LeBron, please, somebody try to disagree with me.