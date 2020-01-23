‘The Sooner The Better’: Well Before Trump’s Ukraine Phone Call, Schumer Said He Wanted Impeachment

Well before President Donald Trump made the phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that is at the center of the impeachment trial, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was eager to remove the president from office.

Schumer appeared to publicly endorse impeachment as early as September 2018 — nearly 10 months before the July 2019 phone call that triggered a whistleblower complaint.

“When are you all going to impeach Trump?” Schumer was asked while walking in a Labor Day parade.

“The sooner the better,” Schumer said through his megaphone.

“We gotta get a few Republicans,” the New York senator added. “We Democrats are on your side.”

Schumer’s office referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to a statement it gave Fox News in September 2018, which said the senator had actually misheard the question.

Schumer has accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of running a sham trial, saying that Senate Republicans are insufficiently impartial. (RELATED: Impeachment Star Adam Schiff Won First Congressional Race By Campaigning Against Impeachment)

The minority leader also attacked Fox News on Wednesday and Thursday, calling the news network “deliberately biased.”

Wednesday’s impeachment hearing “may have been the first time that many of my Republican colleagues heard the full story, the complete narrative from start to finish, uninterrupted and not filtered through the kaleidoscope lens of Fox News, where at best things are left out and at worst, things are terribly distorted,” Schumer said at a press conference Thursday morning.

He told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night that Fox News is “deliberately biased” and leaves “most of the major facts” out of its coverage.

