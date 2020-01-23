Exclusive: Miss Iraq Talks Protests, Soleimani, and Trump

Daily Caller Video Columnist Maranda Finney interviews former Miss Universe Iraq, Sarah Idan, to talk about the most recent protests going on in Iraq, which resulted in the deaths of several civilians and two police officers. The aforementioned protests have been going on since last October, but the question many outside of Iraq are asking is, why? Idan explains the drive behind these young Iraqis protesting their government and what they’re demanding to be fixed.

Idan has had personal experience in dealing with the Iraqi government when she first served as Miss Iraq and posed with Miss Israel for a photograph during the Miss Universe competition in Las Vegas, NV. Idan encountered a flood of death threats after she posted the photo of her and Miss Israel on Instagram, forcing her and her family to leave Iraq. Since then, Sarah Idan has been very vocal in her campaign to bridge the gap between those of different faiths. Watch the video below to see her talk Iraqi protests and more. (RELATED: At Least 300 Dead, 15,000 Injured Since Iraqi Anti-Government Protests Began In October: Report)

In the meantime, let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.

This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.