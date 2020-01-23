Gardner Minshew Visits The Grand Canyon During The Latest Stop Of His Road Trip Across America

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew’s road trip across America is still going strong.

Minshew posted several photos of himself late Wednesday rocking camo at the Grand Canyon.

You’re going to want to see these pictures of Minshew soaking up the iconic American site.

This road trip across America hasn’t disappointed one bit. While a lot of famous athletes try to put on a persona and build up an image, Minshew is at the Grand Canyon in camo pants and Carhartt.

The man is who he is, and he embraces it. That’s why this road trip has been so damn entertaining. It’s not about clout on social media.

It’s just Minshew experiencing American, and doing what guys everywhere would do if they could.

It looks like the trip is winding down, but hopefully, we’ll get a few more great locations before Minshew starts preparing for the 2020 season.

After all, he’s now the face of an NBA franchise. He’s got to get back on the field and get his reps up.

Never change, Minshew! He’s arguably the most refreshing pro athlete in the world.