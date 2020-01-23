Greg Gard Becomes The 5th Active Big 10 Coach With At Least 50 Conference Wins

Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard has pulled off a pretty cool accomplishment.

Gard is now the fifth active Big 10 coach to have at least 50 conference wins. He joined the exclusive club after beating Nebraska.

I know a lot of Wisconsin fans think Gard is a bit underwhelming, and I think I’m in the minority with what I’m about to say.

I honestly think Gard is the man for the job in Madison. Have we had some rough moments? Yes. Has he performed to the level I’d like? No.

Does Gard need to do better? Yes. All of that is true, and it’s still true I think Gard is the man for the job.

Gard is a guy who isn’t going to leave, he’s doing a solid job recruiting (not great, but solid) and he runs the program the right way.

As of right now, I see no reason to run him out of town.

Now, that could all change if we miss the tournament and have another bad run. I’m open minded. Everything is up for negotiation.

As of right now, I’m okay with Gard calling the shots. Let’s hope it stays that way for a long time.