Here’s How Republican Lawmakers Are Taking The Fight To Chinese Propaganda

Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks sent a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr Wednesday, pressing the Justice Department to force the Xinhua News Agency to register as an agent of a foreign government.

This isn’t the first time that lawmakers have pushed for accountability, or at least transparency, among Chinese propaganda outlets, and Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and Christian Datoc sat down Thursday to try and hash out where this story will go.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots Only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!