Ivanka Dazzles In Stunning Black And White Houndstooth Coat Dress In Switzerland

Ivanka Trump truly dazzled Thursday when she stepped out in a gorgeous black and white houndstooth coat dress during her trip to Davos, Switzerland.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that went down past her knees as she posed for pictures with Texas Governor Greg Abbott while the two were in the country at the annual World Economic Forum. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up into a loose bun, a black top, black belt and high heels. Ivanka tweeted a reply to the snaps posted by Abbott that read, “Great seeing you Governor @GregAbbott_TX and thank you!!!” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Great seeing you Governor @GregAbbott_TX and thank you!!! https://t.co/koOsSD4aKP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 23, 2020

Juan Guaidó briefly spoke with Ivanka Trump today at the Davos summit#Venezuela pic.twitter.com/t0jxjWBtBW — CNW (@ConflictsW) January 23, 2020

The first daughters’ fashion sense is always on point has has been noted numerous times before. Most recently, she shined when she showed up in a beautiful powder blue pantsuit and polka dot blouse during the annual forum.

