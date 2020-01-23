Watch Jesse Eisenberg In The Chilling Trailer For His New Movie ‘Vivarium’

Jesse Eisenberg’s new movie “Vivarium” looks absurd.

The plot of the movie, according to IMDB, is, “A young couple looking for the perfect home find themselves trapped in a mysterious labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

The trailer for “Vivarium” will honestly make your skin crawl with Eisenberg leading the way. It’s not just creepy. It made me feel uneasy from start to finish.

Give it a watch below.

This film looks so creepy. It’s hard to even put into words how strange this is. A young couple buys a house, gets stuck in a trap, and can’t leave.

It also appears they’re being hunted by puppet masters or something of that kind. Again, it’s insanely creepy.

It also looks like another chance for Eisenberg to prove what an elite acting talent he is. That man knows how to move the needle, and he has some absurd range.

He can play funny, serious, and now we’re about to find out just how scary/creepy he can get.

You can check it out at some point in 2020.