Biden: DACA Recipients Are ‘More American Than Most Americans’

Former Vice President Joe Biden said at a campaign event in Iowa on Tuesday that illegal immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are “more American” than most of their U.S.-born counterparts because they do well in school.

“These kids have come, they’ve done well, most of these kids — there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic, they’re Asian-Pacific Islanders as well. and they in fact have done very, very well,” Biden said at the event, held in Ames, Iowa. (RELATED: Joe Biden Unveils Immigration Plan)

“In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school. They believe the basic principles that we all share. I think they should, in fact, put on a path to citizenship.”

WATCH:

Biden said Monday at an election forum that he does not support deportation for illegal aliens who are arrested for drunk driving.

“You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that’s committed, and I don’t consider drunk driving as a felony,” he said.

DACA, which former President Barack Obama enacted through executive order, defers deportation for illegal immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

Biden unveiled an immigration plan in December 2019 that included a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants. Biden said at a campaign event Jan. 7 that illegal aliens would have to learn English before qualifying for citizenship.

