Kansas Suspends Silvio De Sousa After Brawl Against Kansas State

Silvio De Sousa (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire, With Edits)

Kansas sophomore Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely following a Tuesday night brawl against Kansas State.

For those of you who might be living under a rock and not know, the Jayhawks and Wildcats got into a wild physical altercation at their end of their game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, at least one punishment has been handed out.

Silvio De Sousa, who grabbed a chair during the altercation, has been suspended from the Jayhawks indefinitely.

De Sousa also released a statement taking responsibility for his actions during the brawl, and stating that he was “embarrassed” by the incident.

Like I said after the brawl happened, you knew suspensions were coming down the pipeline. That was a given.

You can’t have an all-out brawl and not have players get suspended. This isn’t the NHL. It’s college basketball, and the punishment for something like this is stiff.

 

Luckily for Kansas, De Sousa is just a role player. It’s not like they lost their star player. They should be just fine without him.

Hopefully, he learns a lesson and doesn’t repeat these actions again.