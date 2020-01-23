Kansas Suspends Silvio De Sousa After Brawl Against Kansas State

Kansas sophomore Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely following a Tuesday night brawl against Kansas State.
For those of you who might be living under a rock and not know, the Jayhawks and Wildcats got into a wild physical altercation at their end of their game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Now, at least one punishment has been handed out.
I think this is maybe the best angle of the Kansas – KState fight pic.twitter.com/jhMPiQTO7l
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 22, 2020
An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf
— Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020
He was going to hit someone with a chair during the Kansas vs Kansas State brawl! pic.twitter.com/Slj6vpgM7s
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 22, 2020
There’s so much to unpack in the Kansas K-State brawl but we should take a moment to appreciate the Jayhawk staying in character to solemnly cover his mascot eyes and look away because he can’t bear to watch pic.twitter.com/1Z4RFDI7KH
— Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) January 22, 2020
Silvio De Sousa, who grabbed a chair during the altercation, has been suspended from the Jayhawks indefinitely.
Kansas’ Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely after the bench-clearing brawl vs. Kansas State. pic.twitter.com/X2xjYJfYvb
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2020
De Sousa also released a statement taking responsibility for his actions during the brawl, and stating that he was “embarrassed” by the incident.
I’m sorry for my actions last night, please read this: pic.twitter.com/cmkEO0I5Ax
— Silvio De Sousa ™ (@SilvioDeSousa5) January 23, 2020
Like I said after the brawl happened, you knew suspensions were coming down the pipeline. That was a given.
You can’t have an all-out brawl and not have players get suspended. This isn’t the NHL. It’s college basketball, and the punishment for something like this is stiff.
Luckily for Kansas, De Sousa is just a role player. It’s not like they lost their star player. They should be just fine without him.
Hopefully, he learns a lesson and doesn’t repeat these actions again.