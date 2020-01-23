Lady Gaga Has Hilarious Response Following Reports Her Latest Song Leaked

Lady Gaga had a hilarious response following reports that her latest song from a reported upcoming album has leaked online and it appears there’s no truth to the rumors.

The 33-year-old pop singer apparently caught wind of the rumors that her new song leaked and took to her social media account to shut down any further speculation.

She tweeted, "Can ya'll stop," along with a stock photo of a little girl listening to music on a device with headphones. She was also wearing a black ski mask. The meme is typically used to reference listening to illegally downloaded music, per Billboard magazine in a piece published Thursday.

The “Shallow” hitmaker’s tweet comes one day after reports surfaced that her highly-anticipated song reportedly titled, “Stupid Love,” was leaked ahead of its release.

And fans clearly loved her response.

did you freak out freak out freak out freak out when you looked at us? — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 23, 2020

Lady Haha strikes again — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) January 23, 2020

It comes following reports last week that the “Poker Face” hitmaker would soon be releasing her first solo single in four years. And her first new track of music since “A Star Is Born” hit in 2018.

As previously reported, an insider told the Sun, not only is Gaga planning to drop a full album later this year, there is reportedly plans in the works for a tour that will kick off in the United Kingdom.