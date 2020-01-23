Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS To Perform ‘Old Town Road’ At 2020 Grammys

The Grammys have announced a performance of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Diplo and others.

The announcement came Thursday on the official Twitter account of the Recording Academy.

The segment was referred to as the “Old Town Road All-Stars” and includes all artists who have collaborated with Lil Nas X on the hit song. Young Thug also appeared in a version Lil Nas’ song, but has not been confirmed for the Grammys performance.

There will also be a special performance of “I Sing the Body Electric” by John Legend, Gary Clark Jr., Camila Cabello, Debbie Allen, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Joshua Bell, Ben Platt, Cyndi Lauper and The War And Treaty in honor of executive producer of the Grammys, Ken Ehrlich. (RELATED: Grammys CEO On ‘Administrative Leave’ After Misconduct Allegations)

There will be other performances by Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, DJ Khaled, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, H.E.R. and Tyler, The Creator.

This is lining up to be a huge win for the Grammys and maybe all of the performances will boost the ratings. Audience numbers have been dwindling for award shows, but this is a great lineup.

This will be the first live performance by Lovato since her overdose in 2018, which is amazing. The Jonas Brothers are back together like it’s 2009. I can’t wait to watch.