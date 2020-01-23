‘Last Chance U’ Star Malik Henry Leaves Nevada

Malik Henry is no longer a quarterback for the Nevada Wolfpack.

According to 247Sports, Henry, who was a star on "Last Chance U" on Netflix, has left the program for unknown reasons. He has a single year of college football eligibility remaining.

Malik Henry has left the Nevada football program and has one year of eligibility left.. – Florida State

– Independence community college

– Independence community college

– Nevada

– ?pic.twitter.com/HIlf2LKZOc — Last Chance U (@LastChanceUAlum) January 23, 2020

The story of Malik Henry is honestly just sad at this point. He showed up to Florida State with all they hype in the world.

He was supposed to be the next big thing coming out of high school. He had the arm, the brain, and the feet.

However, it never worked out at all. In fact, it couldn’t have gone much worse. He flamed out at FSU, ICC and now at Nevada.

At this point it’s more than fair to wonder if he’ll even get another shot. Would another major D1 team even want to touch him?

Honestly, I’m not so sure. Unfortunately, the story of Malik Henry has turned more into a cautionary tale instead of a story of success.