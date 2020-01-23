‘The Royals Owe Me’: Meghan Markle’s Dad Thinks He Should Be ‘Rewarded’

Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle continued to criticize the decision made by the Duchess and Prince Harry to “step back” from their royal roles.

Thomas, 75, sat down for an interview with Britain’s Channel 5 where he discussed his estranged relationship with Meghan.

“She actually got every girl’s dream,” Thomas said in the interview. “Every young girl wanted to become a princess, and she got that, and now she’s tossing that away for — it looks like she’s tossing it away for money. … Apparently $3 million and a 26-bedroom home isn’t enough for them.”

He called the decision to throw away their royal titles and start a new life in Canada “ridiculous” and accused Meghan and Harry of stepping back “for money.”

“They’re turning into a Walmart with a crown on it now,” he said. “It’s something that’s ridiculous. They shouldn’t be doing this.”

Images of Meghan Markle’s dad at an internet cafe checking out a website featuring his soon-to-be royal daughter — which sparked an “awww” moment on social media last week — were allegedly staged, her half-sister told a British network https://t.co/7jDpGYRbjR pic.twitter.com/rzC9AXffRj — CNN (@CNN) May 15, 2018

Thomas also claimed he still makes money off the photos of him looking at photos of his daughter at an internet cafe that he staged. The staged paparazzi photos resulted in him being banned from Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding. (RELATED: Gayle King Shares Support For Royal Family After Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Leave Roles)

“They owe me,” Thomas continued. “The royals owe me, Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for.”

“My daughter told me when I reach my senior years, she’ll take care of me,” he added. “I’m in my senior years now. I’m 75 years old, so it’s time to look after daddy.”

Meghan and her father’s feud began when he staged photos and sold them to the paparazzi, but the drama didn’t stop there. Meghan filed a lawsuit in October accusing Associated Newspapers of illegally publishing a letter she wrote to her father.

Channel 5 noted Thomas was paid for the time he participated in for “Thomas Markle: My Story,” NBC reported.

We mention within the program that he has been paid as part of the editorial and have been transparent about this,” the channel said in a statement to NBC. “We never reveal how much we pay contributors.”