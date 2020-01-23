Mike Leach Says He Hopes A Sasquatch Was Spotted In Washington

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach hopes a report of a potential Sasquatch sighting in Washington is real.

The legendary coach tweeted a Spokesman.com article early Thursday morning about a potential sighting of the mythical beast at Sherman Pass in Washington, which is the state he used to coach in. However, Leach isn’t sure he’s buying it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“As much as I truly hope it is a Sasquatch, I think it is a tree. I don’t think Sasquatch exists but I hope someone makes my dream come true. There is one in the WSU FB building tho,” Leach tweeted to his loyal followers and football fans across the country.

Is that Sasquatch on Sherman Pass? https://t.co/YXQgveVy58. As much as I truly hope it is a Sasquatch, I think it is a tree. I don’t think Sasquatch exists but I hope someone makes my dream come true. There is one in the WSU FB building tho — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) January 23, 2020

First off, that’s clearly a tree. I’m not even sure how this is up for debate. That’s the most obvious tree I’ve ever seen.

Plus, you can just have somebody go out there and see if the tree is still there. This mystery seems like an easy one to solve.

Having said that, nobody really cares about the tree. We’re only here for the Leach content. We have one of the greatest coaches of all time out here tweeting about Sasquatch.

I couldn’t make this kind of content up if I tried. The dude is installing a new air raid offense at Mississippi State, and he still has time to float whether or not Bigfoot is real.

Just incredible on every level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 9, 2020 at 3:10pm PST

If you’re not enjoying the Leach era of college football, then you just need to grab a beer and relax. We’re going to look back at these years and which they’d stuck around forever.

Never change, Mike. Never change!