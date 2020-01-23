PREVIEW: Wisconsin Needs To Keep Momentum High With A Win Over Purdue

Wisconsin and Purdue will meet Friday night in West Lafayette, and the Badgers need another win.

Right now, we're sitting at 12-7, and we're above .500 in conference play. It's not the worst position to be in heading down the stretch, but we can be even better.

The Boilermakers are having a bit of a rough season, but make no mistake about Friday. They’re going to be absolutely fired up to play Wisconsin.

Even during a down season, winning in West Lafayette is an incredibly tough task. Friday won’t be any different.

Purdue is going to throw everything they have at Nate Reuvers, Michah Potter, D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Kobe King and the rest of Greg Gard’s guys.

This is going to be more of a war on enemy soil than it will be a traditional basketball game. This is the time of year we find out who we really are.

I have complete confidence in my guys, and I know we will get the job done. Losing simply isn’t an option on the table.

Tune in at 7:00 EST on FS1 to watch it all go down!