World

Puerto Rican Protesters Bring A Guillotine To Governor’s Mansion

Puerto Rico protestors bring guillotine to governor's mansion (Twitter screengrab)

(Twitter screengrab)

Scott Morefield Reporter
Font Size:

Puerto Rican protestors carried a “symbolic” guillotine to the American territory’s governor’s mansion on Thursday to protest leaders’ handling of disaster relief supplies.

As earthquakes continue to rock the island leaving thousands without power, Puerto Ricans are still suffering the effects from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Late last week, residents of the city of Ponce discovered “a warehouse filled with water, cots and other unused emergency supplies,” NBC News reported. The unused supplies had been there since 2017.

Although Governor Wanda Vázquez fired several officials with oversight, including the U.S. territory’s housing secretary and Office of Emergency Management director, it wasn’t enough to stop massive protests Thursday, including one in which several protesters carried a guillotine to the governor’s mansion.

Potash, who posted several videos of the day’s activities, contended he was “99% sure” the guillotine was just “symbolic” and not usable. Another Twitter user posted a picture of the set-up guillotine along with the island’s black flag of resistance. (RELATED: Puerto Rico College Republicans Are Raising Money For A Trump Statue)

CBS reporter David Begnaud tweeted video of police using tear gas to remove protesters, who are reportedly demanding the resignation of the U.S. territory’s governor and also its Senate president, Thomas Rivera Schatz.