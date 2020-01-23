Raiders Release Epic Hype Video For Going To Las Vegas

The Raiders released an awesome hype video for their arrival to Las Vegas.

The video introducing the team to Sin City should be more than enough to have the fans amped. If you weren’t already pumped, this should do more than enough to get the job done. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

One of the smartest things the NFL has ever done is put a team in Las Vegas. Sin City has a ton of people already living there, and now people will have a reason to visit to watch their favorite team play a road game.

Plus, Gruden in Las Vegas is going to be pure electricity. That man was made to coach a football team in that city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Dec 23, 2019 at 3:47pm PST

Will the Raiders be any better now that they’re in Las Vegas? Who knows, and more importantly, nobody cares as long as we get a good show.

Something tells me Gruden and the boys will get that done!

For once, the NFL has made a great call!