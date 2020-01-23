Hilarious Video Of College Basketball Mascot Goes Viral

One Twitter user lit the internet on fire with a recent video.

A video posted by @shoshmcgosh, which has been viewed 6.6 million times, shows him as the women's basketball mascot at Colgate.

He captioned the video, “one time i was my college’s mascot for a basketball game. emphasis on one time.” Good luck watching this video and not immediately laughing out loud.

one time i was my college’s mascot for a basketball game. emphasis on one time pic.twitter.com/N2nULbpNlA — shosh (@shoshmcgosh) January 22, 2020

I honestly don’t even know why this is funny, but it is hilarious. Every moment of that video is great content.

The part of him just sitting in the stands alone might be the funniest part of the whole thing. He’s just sitting there like a defeated man.

Can you put a price on that high level of enthusiasm? I think the answer to that is no.

Again, it’s women’s basketball. Kind of hard to get fired up for that, but this dude took things to a whole different level.

You would have thought he was watching somebody get waterboarded. He couldn’t have seemed less interested, and I’m here for that kind of action.

Major props to this guy for setting the internet on fire with a great video. It’s moments like these when we can actually applaud Twitter and the people on it for being entertaining.