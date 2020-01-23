‘The Ranch’ Returns To Netflix Friday For The Final Episodes Of The Hit Series

We’ve finally reached the end of the road for “The Ranch” on Netflix.

The final episodes of the hit show with Sam Elliott and Ashton Kutcher will drop Friday, and then it’ll all be in the book after four incredibly successful seasons. (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For Part 8 Of ‘The Ranch’ With Ashton Kutcher And Sam Elliott)

It’s crazy how fast some things come to an end. “The Ranch” arrived on Netflix in April 2016, and immediately became a hit with middle America.

It’s about a ranching family in Colorado, and it shines a light on values we rarely see on television these days.

While it’s definitely a comedy, there are some incredibly serious topics covered. “The Ranch” found the perfect blend of seriousness, drama and humor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) on Dec 9, 2019 at 12:14pm PST

Damn, I’m getting a little teary-eyed just thinking about the show coming to an end. The Bennett’s are all about hard work, loyalty, protecting their own, getting ahead and always just scraping by.

Now, it’s all over after Friday. It’s been a hell of a ride, and I’m sad to see “The Ranch” come to an end. At the same time, I’m happy for the journey.

It’s been a hell of a fun time riding with Kutcher and Elliott these past few years. Make sure to check out part eight on Netflix starting Friday.

It should be a great time!