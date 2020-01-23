Record Number Of Underclassmen Declare For The NFL Draft

A record number of underclassmen will try to get drafted into the NFL.

According to Sporting News, a record 115 underclassmen have entered the upcoming draft. The draft will begin in Las Vegas on April 23.

I think this is a trend we’ll only continue to see more and more of as the years go by in the NFL. Players are more prepared than ever coming out of college for the NFL.

College programs at the highest levels of the game have essentially turned into mini-NFL teams. They train like NFL teams, they eat like NFL teams, they receive medical training like an NFL team, and they receive the same level of coaching.

In some cases, college players even get better coaching than what you might find in the NFL. Back in the day, you needed a bit of a transition to be ready for the highest level of football.

Now, you can find guys ready to play from day one. While Gardner Minshew wasn’t an underclassmen, he’s a great example of a guy who stepped in for the Jaguars out of Washington State without missing a beat.

Get used to this trend because it’s not stopping anytime soon.