Antonio Brown Surrenders To Police In Florida, See His Mugshot

Antonio Brown has surrendered to police in Florida.

The former NFL star turned himself into police in Hollywood, Florida sometime around midnight after an alleged altercation with a moving truck driver, according to TMZ. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I’m legitimately sad for Antonio Brown. Showed up to jail tonight in the same suit he wore to the 2018 NFL honors. I’m sick of hearing the “this is CTE” reasoning. Those eyes aren’t CTE. Those are the eyes of a broken man. Hopefully this is his rock bottom and he can start new pic.twitter.com/XcDQOqYdVi — Nate Mendelson (@NateMendelson) January 24, 2020

TMZ also reported he’s facing charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and a count of criminal mischief. He is expected to get in front of a judge sometime this morning.

You can see a photo of his mugshot below.

What an incredibly sad fall from grace. This guy used to be one of the best players in the NFL. Now, he’s been arrested on multiple charges after an alleged altercation with the driver of a moving truck.

If this doesn’t wake him up and get him to change his behavior, then nothing will.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ab on Jan 22, 2020 at 12:09pm PST

Obviously, he’s innocent until proven guilty, but Brown’s downward spiral has been unbelievable to watch. He has nobody to blame but himself.

Keep checking back for more updates on the case when we have them. Brown needs some serious help, and this might be when he finally gets it.