Antonio Brown Appears In Court Wearing Anti-Suicide Smock, Must Surrender His Passport And Undergo Mental Evaluation

Antonio Brown appeared in court early Friday morning after his arrest late Thursday night.

Brown appeared in court on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and a count of criminal mischief. The charges stem from an alleged incident where he’s accused of getting physical with a moving truck driver. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Andy Slater, me must surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor, and get a mental health evaluation after meeting a $100,000 bond.

JUST NOW: Antonio Brown, wearing an anti-suicide smock, made his first court appearance. His bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary with battery charge. The judge ordered Brown to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation. pic.twitter.com/IdCkH8jlcG — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 24, 2020

Hopefully, this is the first step in the right direction for him to get the help he desperately needs. The fact he had an anti-suicide smock on is wild.

I had no idea that was even a thing you had to wear after getting arrested. Yet, there he is wearing one.

I honestly have no idea how this story is going to end. It has the feeling that tragedy could be right around the corner.

If Brown has any friends, let’s all hope they help pull him out of this tragic spiral. The dude needs help, and it’s just that simple.