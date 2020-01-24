Big 10 Wants Rule Forcing Coaches To Do All Recruiting Contact On School Issued Phones

The Big 10 wants a major change in the NCAA recruiting rules.

According to Dan Wolken, the conference has proposed a rule that would mandate all recruiting communication be done on official school issued phones. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added the reaction was “negative,” which shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody.

The Big Ten is proposing a new rule that coaches must make recruiting calls and do all electronic correspondence on a school-issued and purchased device. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 23, 2020

Initial feedback from the attendees at this Division 1 forum was negative toward this proposal, which would be voted on later this year — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 23, 2020

Yeah, this is never going to happen. This isn’t going to happen in a billion years. If you think top level coaches are going to do all their recruiting on school issued phones, then you’re an idiot.

That’s simply not the reality we’re living in when it comes to college football. As much as I love the sport, I can also admit that it’s a dirty game.

Stuff happens under the table all the time. If you think coaches in certain conferences, which I won’t name, are handing over their private phones, then you’re living in the land of delusion and fantasy.

Also, I don’t want them to do recruiting on public phones. I want the sport to have a scummy element, and that means doing recruiting activities on private phones.

After all, you’re not exactly going to discuss the bag men on a public phone. You will 100% do it on a private phone.

While I support the rule in spirit for college football, I don’t want to see it in action. Let’s keep things the way they are!