Budweiser Releases ‘Typical American’ Super Bowl Commercial

Budweiser has released its Super Bowl ad early, and it’s an okay TV spot.

The popular beer company is known for swinging big when it comes to the Super Bowl. The first ad they’ve released for the February 2 game between the Chiefs and 49ers isn’t too bad. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is it overly entertaining? No, but it focuses on the diversity of America, and the “typical American” experience.

Give it a watch below.

America, look beyond the labels. You might be surprised by what you find. Watch Budweiser’s #SuperBowlLIV commercial now. #ThisBudsForYou pic.twitter.com/2AlOnciyUi — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) January 23, 2020

Again, it’s not too bad, but I wouldn’t say it’s overly impressive or rememberable. The parts with the women’s soccer team are great, and the parts about Americans helping each other are also great.

Unfortunately, it seems like Bud tried to play things a shade to safe. They went right down the middle and tried to hit every demographic down the way.

There’s nothing wrong with it, but it’s just not very funny or entertaining.

If this is the only Super Bowl commercial Budweiser releases, then that’s going to be very disappointing. Hopefully, they have more rounds in the magazine.

Beer commercials should be funny, nostalgic, patriotic, and so much more. I’m not sure I’m sold on this Budweiser one at all.

Sound off in the comments with what you thought on this one from Budweiser!