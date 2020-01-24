Health

CDC Confirms Wuhan Coronavirus Case In Chicago As China Locks Down Travel In More Cities

Air travelers wear masks as they arrive at Ivalo Airport, Finland Jan. 24, 2020. Lehtikuva/Tarmo Lehtosalo via REUTERS

Lehtikuva/Tarmo Lehtosalo via REUTERS

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Leah Jessen Network Editor
Font Size:

Health officials confirmed a second U.S. case of a coronavirus as China locked down more cities near the epicenter of the outbreak Friday.

An unidentified patient in Illinois has the respiratory illness, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday. The Chicago woman in her 60s came home from a trip in Wuhan, China, on Jan. 13.

“Based on what we know right now, the immediate risk to America remains low,” CDC Director Robert Redfield tweeted Friday.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities are restricting travel in 12 cities, The New York Times reported. Around 35 million people are under travel restrictions ahead of Saturday’s Lunar New Year. (RELATED: Airports Around The World Ramp Up Health Checks As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises To 6)

A traveler wears a mask, after arriving on a direct flight from China, as Canada’s Public Health Agency added a screening question for visitors and began displaying messages in several airports urging travelers to report flu-like symptoms in efforts to prevent any introduction of coronavirus at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, Jan. 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The virus first cropped up in Wuhan in December 2019. More than 900 people are infected and 26 have died from the outbreak, Chinese officials said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.