Collin Sexton Throws Down Huge Dunk Against The Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton threw down a huge dunk during a Thursday night loss to the Wizards.
The former Alabama guard got to the hoop, elevated and threw down a dunk that you're going to want to see.
Watch his unbelievably athletic play below. It’s incredible.
COLLIN SEXTON pic.twitter.com/MxiakGvpmb
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2020
The Cavaliers might be absolute trash, but that play from Sexton was nothing short of incredible. There’s no other way to describe it.
If you’re a fan of the Cavs, then you have to smile at seeing that kind of playmaking out of one of your young stars.
The current team might be atrocious, but things might eventually head in the correct direction with Sexton developing on the roster.
He’s an elite level athlete, he can score and he’s got a very bright future ahead of him if he can continue to develop.
At the very least, he’ll probably continue putting together unreal highlights for the fans.